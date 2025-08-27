 US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Displays Her Labubu Doll, Calls It 'Billie Jean Bling'; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUS Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Displays Her Labubu Doll, Calls It 'Billie Jean Bling'; Video

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Displays Her Labubu Doll, Calls It 'Billie Jean Bling'; Video

Not only Labubu, Osaka's new outfit from Nike, was also the talk of the town. She walked into the arena with a cropped jacket and a red bubble-hem skirt.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image

Naomi Osaka began her US Open campaign with a confident 6-3, 6-4 win over Belgium's Greet Minnen, but it wasn’t just her tennis that stole the spotlight; her Labubu doll also hogged the limelight. During the post-match on-court interview, she was asked, ' If ther was anything that we don't want to miss'. Holding up the glitzy figurine with pride, Osaka told the crowd,"This is my Labubu. She’s named Billie Jean Bling. Not Billie Jean King.

Not only Labubu, Osaka's new outfit from Nike was also the talk of the town. She walked into the arena with a cropped jacket and a red bubble-hem skirt.

What’s a Labubu?

Labubu is part of a collectable designer toy line that’s been gaining popularity worldwide, especially among fans of urban pop culture. Known for their whimsical, mischievous looks, Labubu figures have become cult favourites and Osaka is now adding her own sparkle to the trend. By naming her Labubu “Billie Jean Bling” likely a tribute to tennis icon Billie Jean King

FPJ Shorts
'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note
'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note
Why Durva Grass Is Offered To Lord Ganesha
Why Durva Grass Is Offered To Lord Ganesha
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebrities Wish Their Fans On Ganpati Festival
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebrities Wish Their Fans On Ganpati Festival
Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra Gadling In Elgar Parishad Case
Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh Recuses Himself From Hearing Bail Plea Of Advocate Surendra Gadling In Elgar Parishad Case

Osaka sails past Round 1 at US Open 2025?

On court, Osaka was equally sharp. Though she briefly lost a break lead in the first set and trailed 3-4 in the second, the No. 23 seed rallied to win three straight games and wrap up the match in just over an hour. The win marked another strong step in her comeback journey following maternity leave.

Osaka is clearly regaining the form that made her a two-time US Open champion (2018, 2020). Her smooth serving, baseline power, and growing confidence all point to a deeper run in New York — and maybe another Slam to add to her resume.

The road ahead won’t be easy. Next up is American rising star Hailey Baptiste, who’s having a breakout season and will have the home crowd on her side.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note

'Can't Wait To See You Do New Things': R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Pens Emotional Note

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Displays Her Labubu Doll, Calls It 'Billie Jean Bling'; Video

US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Displays Her Labubu Doll, Calls It 'Billie Jean Bling'; Video

What Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Net Worth?

What Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Net Worth?

'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Leaves Chennai Super Kings, Expresses Desire To...

'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Leaves Chennai Super Kings, Expresses Desire To...

'I Hope To Be Like You': Serena Williams Pens Emotional Tribute To Sister Venus After US Open 2025...

'I Hope To Be Like You': Serena Williams Pens Emotional Tribute To Sister Venus After US Open 2025...