 Diamond League Final 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action
Diamond League Final 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When & Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra In Action

Germany's Julian Weber, who has recorded a season’s best of 91.06m and is seen as the top contender to challenge Neeraj's bid for a second Diamond League crown.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Image: Neeraj Chopra Classic/X

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra is set to face tough competition as he aims to reclaim the Diamond League Final title in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

Defending champion Anderson Peters (SB: 85.64m) also poses a serious threat, while seasoned campaigners like Keshorn Walcott (SB: 86.30m), Julius Yego (SB: 84.51m), and Andrian Mardare (SB: 82.38m) add depth to a highly competitive field.

Switzerland’s Simon Wieland (SB: 79.33m) will compete as the host nation’s entry, though he is not expected to trouble the event’s top-tier throwers.

What Is the Diamond League?

The Diamond League is a one-day meeting series in world athletics that is held yearly. After each meet, the top eight athletes win points depending on where they finish in the sport. The top six in the field events, top eight for 100m-800m, and top ten in 1500m and long-distance events qualify for the Final.

The final is a winner-takes-all competition, with champions in all 32 events. The winner gets a diamond trophy and a wild card entry for the world championship.

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final 2025 Live Streaming

What time is the javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final 2025 taking place?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final from 11:15 p.m. IST onwards on Thursday, August 28, in Zurich.

Where can viewers watch Neeraj Chopra in action at the Diamond League Final 2025?

There will be no broadcast of the Diamond League Final 2025. The live streaming of the Javelin Throw event at the Diamond League Final 2025 featuring Neeraj Chopra will be available on the Diamond League’s official YouTube and Facebook channels.

