UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming: Check, Format, Teams, When & Where To Watch The Event In India

The stage is set for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, with the official draw taking place on Thursday, August 28. Thirty-six clubs from across Europe will learn their group stage opponents as the tournament enters its second season under the newly revamped league format.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain return with hopes of defending their historic title, having won the first edition under the updated structure. The French side will be aiming to build on their continental success and continue their dominance on Europe’s biggest stage.

This season also sees a record number of English clubs in the competition. A total of six Premier League teams have qualified, including Tottenham Hotspur, who secured their spot by winning last season’s UEFA Europa League.

The expanded format will feature 144 matches across the campaign, culminating in a grand finale set to be held in Budapest, Hungary. The excitement builds as European football’s elite prepare for another thrilling journey in the continent’s most prestigious club competition. Here is the complte live streaming details of the vent

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 live streaming details

When is the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?

The Champions League draw will take place on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw start?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?

The live telecast of UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw will be available on Sony Sports network

How to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 draw will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website

Pots for UEFA Champions League draw:

POT 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Internazionale, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

POT 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

POT 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille

POT 4: F.C. Kobenhavn, AS Monaco, Galatasaray, Union St.-Gilloise, FK Qarabag, Athletic Club, Newcastle United, Pafos, Kairat Almaty, Fenerbahce

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 format

Each of the participating teams will be drawn to play a total of eight fixtures, facing two opponents from every pot. It also has to be noted that teams from the same country cannot face each other.

Not more than two matches against clubs from the same country can be held. Hence, a club like Liverpool could be drawn against Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, but not against another German side like Borussia Dortmund.