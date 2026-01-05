Strong Individual Performances Mark Eventful Day In MSSA Under-14 Giles Shield Super-8 League Matches Across Mumbai

Representative image | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai: Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya notched up 170 all out in 50.5 overs against Dnyandeep Seva Mandal in the MSSA Under-14 Giles Shield Super-8 League Stage match.

Atharva Parab made 63 runs while Swaroop Raut contributed 34.

Lavish Singh grabbed a four-wicket haul, (4-39) in 16 overs while Anup Yadav picked (4-43) in 13.5 overs. In reply, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal ended the day with 147-1 in 41 overs with Anuj Chaudhary top scoring with 66 and Neil Naik making 58 not out with 9 boundaries.

Anuj-Neil stitched 111 runs opening stand amongst themselves in 201 deliveries.

Swami Vivekanand International School Vs RR Education Trust School at Dilip Vengsarkar Academy Mahul-1

Batting first, RR Education were all out for a paltry 97 all out in 40 overs. Hetav Thakkar scored 33 not out with 7 fours. Divyam Lodha snapped up an 8-wicket haul, (8-39) in 16 overs including 6 maidens. Coming out to chase down their total, the Swami outfit ended the day with 186-6 in 39 overs. Kartik Chhajer-38 while Atharva Purohit slammed 83 in 69 balls, 14 boundaries and 2 sixes. Kartik-Atharva stitched a 109 runs partnership for the third wicket.

Divyam Lodha- 8 wickets

VN Sule Guruji English Medium School Vs Rizvi Springfield High School at Worli Sports Club

Put into bat first, Rizvi managed 141 all out in 67.5 overs. Kartikeya Sharma-41, Shlok Shigvan-33. Left arm spinner Jay Mhatre picked a fifer, (5-41) in 22.5 overs. In reply, VN Sule Guruji were 41-2 at stumps on day 1.

Jay Mhatre- 5 wickets

Little Stars English High School Vs Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School at United Cricketers Cross Maidan

Batting first, Little Stars made 196 all out in 66.2 overs. Akshat Joshi made 53 runs runs while Shivam Yadav also contributed 51. Anuj Singh and Mohd. Ali Shaikh both grabbed four wicket hauls each.

Mohd. Ali Shaikh- 4 wickets

