'They Don't Look At Mirrors': Fernando Alonso Fumes After George Russell's Late Pit Entry Nearly Causes Collision During Dutch GP; Video

The Dutch Grand Prix practice session at Circuit Zandvoort witnessed a tense moment between two top drivers, as Fernando Alonso and George Russell came dangerously close to colliding while entering the pit lane. The near-miss involved a late move from Russell and a sharp reaction from Alonso, but both drivers ultimately avoided disaster.

The incident occurred during the practice session when Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was making his way into the pit lane from the right-hand side of the track. At the same moment, Mercedes driver George Russell attempted to dive in from the left side in a sudden maneuver, aiming to enter the pit lane at the very last second.

The two cars came perilously close to contact as they converged at the pit entry, creating a split-second situation that could have ended in a crash. However, Alonso maintained his line and entered the pits, while Russell was forced to quickly back out of his pit entry attempt to avoid the collision.

Shortly after the incident, Alonso’s frustration was clear over team radio. The two-time world champion was heard saying, “They don’t look at their mirrors, mate,” a sharp remark highlighting his annoyance at what he likely viewed as a careless move by Russell.

Alonso and Russell have both shown strong pace this season, and with competition intensifying in the midfield and front-end battles, such incidents serve as reminders of the razor-thin margins and intense focus required in Formula 1, even when entering the pit lane.

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Executes Dramatic 360-Degree Spin During Dutch Grand Prix Practice, Escapes Unscathed; Video

Lewis Hamilton provided a dramatic moment during the first practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort as his Ferrari car spun 360 degrees at the iconic banked Turn 3. The seven-time world champion lost control of the rear end while navigating the tight, steeply cambered corner but impressively managed to recover without any contact or major damage to his car.

The incident occurred midway through the session, which had already been testing for many drivers due to the circuit’s technical layout and unpredictable grip levels. As Hamilton approached Turn 3, he appeared to misjudge his entry speed slightly, sending his rear tyres sliding and causing the car to rotate completely on the spot.

In a moment that had spectators holding their breath, Hamilton kept his composure. The Ferrari momentarily pirouetted on the tarmac before coming to a brief halt and continuing without stalling or striking the barriers. Engineers on the pit wall and fans alike were relieved to see the Briton regain control with minimal drama, showcasing his razor-sharp reflexes and decades of driving experience.

Despite the spin, Hamilton’s Ferrari seemed to have escaped with no visible damage, and he returned to the pits shortly afterward for routine checks. His radio message to the team was calm and focused, indicating he was ready to get back to business.

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend is especially critical for Hamilton and Ferrari, who are aiming to build momentum in the latter part of the 2025 season. While the first practice session didn’t go entirely to plan, Hamilton’s quick thinking may have saved the team from an early setback.