WATCH: Keanu Reeves Unveils Cadillac's Driver Line-up As Sergio Perez & Valtteri Bottas Sign Multi-Year Deals

In a bold and star-studded announcement, Cadillac has revealed its driver lineup for its historic Formula 1 debut in 2026: seasoned Grand Prix winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. The reveal was made even more dramatic with none other than Hollywood star Keanu Reeves introducing the two drivers, marking a cinematic beginning to the American marque's F1 journey.

Cadillac, entering the sport as the 11th team on the grid, is backed by automotive giant General Motors and will be led by former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon. The team’s entry in 2026 has been closely watched, and the decision to sign two veterans of the sport shows Cadillac’s clear intent to make an immediate impact.

Sergio “Checo” Perez and Valtteri Bottas bring a combined 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 race wins to the table, making them one of the most experienced pairings on the grid. Both drivers, aged 35, had exited the F1 driver lineup at the end of last season, but their return with Cadillac is being hailed as a second wind for two of the sport’s most respected racers.

Perez, who most recently raced for Red Bull Racing, is known for his aggressive racing style and late-race heroics, while Bottas, a former Mercedes race winner and current reserve driver, brings calm precision and vast technical knowledge. Together, they provide Cadillac with not only racing pedigree but also a steady foundation on which to build its F1 future.

Their contracts are reported to be multi-year deals, signaling Cadillac’s commitment to consistency as they embark on this ambitious project.