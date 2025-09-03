'Together We Will Move Forward With Care':Virat Kohli Remembers Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note

Virat Kohli penned down an emotional note for RCB fans and people who lost their lives in the Bengaluru Stampede on June 4th. Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared message on their social media handle in which Kohli said, “Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility.”

11 people were dead and 47 others were injured in the stampede near the city’s M. Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, where the players were parading the trophy for fans. Kohli’s statement on the incident is a part of the team’s ‘RCB CARES’ initiative to ensure better crowd management in the future to avoid untoward incidents such as the June 4 stampede.

RCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days

Recently, RCB made their first social media post 84 days after the tragic stampede incident in Bengaluru. In a post shared on Thursday, the franchise says they have launched RCB Cares in response to the tragedy that unfolded a day after the franchise won their maiden IPL title.

Here’s the full statement," Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you. It’s been close to three months since we last posted here.The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief."

"This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything.That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space." The franchise announced a financial compensation of ₹25 lakh to families of stampede victims

Temporary ban on Chinnaswamy Stadium to host large-scale events

Meanwhile, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been deemed 'unsafe' to host large-scale gatherings, as part of the findings of the report submitted by the Commission to the Karnataka Government. ESPN Cricinfo reported that the venue's design and structure are 'unsuitable and unsafe' for mass gatherings.

As a result, the venue was also ticked off as one of the hosts of the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup. It has been replaced by the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.