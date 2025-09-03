 Brawl Breaks Out During San Francisco Giants Vs Colorado Rockies MLB Match After Rafael Devers Hits Home Run; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBrawl Breaks Out During San Francisco Giants Vs Colorado Rockies MLB Match After Rafael Devers Hits Home Run; Video

Brawl Breaks Out During San Francisco Giants Vs Colorado Rockies MLB Match After Rafael Devers Hits Home Run; Video

The game was eventually brought under control by the umpires, who separated the two teams. Willy Adames and Matt Chapman of the Giants were also ejected along with Freeland.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

It was an all-out brawl between the players of the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants during a Major League Baseball match on Wednesday. Giants batter Rafael Devers hit a deep home run in the first inning of the Colorado Rockies’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, causing the benches to clear and a fairly large brawl to break out in the middle of the infield.

Devers' response to his two-run homer seemed to be the root of the problem. Before beginning to run the bases, he watched the home run leave the park for a few seconds, which infuriated Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Before Devers even made it to first base, the two began chirping at one another, and things quickly got out of hand.

Players from both teams rushed into the mess, throwing punches in the infield. The game was eventually brought under control by the umpires who separated the two teams. Willy Adames and Matt Chapman of the Giants were also ejected along with Freeland.

Devers didn't actually round the bases before the altercation started, but his two-run home run still counted.  After everything calmed down, he went back out and completed the journey.

FPJ Shorts
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: After A Drop On Monday, Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows A Jump On Tuesday
Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 5: After A Drop On Monday, Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows A Jump On Tuesday
'BJP Govt Will Be In Assam Till 2047,' Says BJP's Numal Momin, As He Calls Congress A 'Rotten Egg'
'BJP Govt Will Be In Assam Till 2047,' Says BJP's Numal Momin, As He Calls Congress A 'Rotten Egg'
Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal Teammates Pay Tribute To Late Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves Inks Tattoo; Video
Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal Teammates Pay Tribute To Late Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves Inks Tattoo; Video
Manoj Jarange-Patil Health Update: Maratha Quota Leader Admitted To ICU At Galaxy Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After 5-Day Fast, Doctors Advise 15 Days’ Rest
Manoj Jarange-Patil Health Update: Maratha Quota Leader Admitted To ICU At Galaxy Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After 5-Day Fast, Doctors Advise 15 Days’ Rest

What's next for Giants and Rockies?

Wilmer Flores and Casey Schmitt each hit home runs in a three-run fifth inning, which helped the Giants easily win by three runs. The Giants, now 70-69 on the year, have now won nine of their last 10 games and are fighting to make a late push in the NL wild-card race.

The Rockies, on the other hand, hold the worst record in Major League Baseball at 39-100. They are the only team in the league that has already been officially eliminated from postseason contention

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal Teammates Pay Tribute To Late Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves Inks Tattoo;...

Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal Teammates Pay Tribute To Late Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves Inks Tattoo;...

Maratha Reservation Protest: FIR Filed Against 8–10 Protesters After They Attempt To Storm CCI's...

Maratha Reservation Protest: FIR Filed Against 8–10 Protesters After They Attempt To Storm CCI's...

Brawl Breaks Out During San Francisco Giants Vs Colorado Rockies MLB Match After Rafael Devers Hits...

Brawl Breaks Out During San Francisco Giants Vs Colorado Rockies MLB Match After Rafael Devers Hits...

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence 91 Days After Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note, Says 'Together We...

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence 91 Days After Bengaluru Stampede With Emotional Note, Says 'Together We...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Dances To ‘Soda Pop' Song From 'KPop Demon Hunters' Movie To...

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Dances To ‘Soda Pop' Song From 'KPop Demon Hunters' Movie To...