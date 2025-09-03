Brawl Breaks Out During San Francisco Giants Vs Colorado Rockies MLB Match After Rafael Devers Hits Home Run; Video

Image: X

It was an all-out brawl between the players of the Colorado Rockies and the San Francisco Giants during a Major League Baseball match on Wednesday. Giants batter Rafael Devers hit a deep home run in the first inning of the Colorado Rockies’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, causing the benches to clear and a fairly large brawl to break out in the middle of the infield.

Devers' response to his two-run homer seemed to be the root of the problem. Before beginning to run the bases, he watched the home run leave the park for a few seconds, which infuriated Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Before Devers even made it to first base, the two began chirping at one another, and things quickly got out of hand.

Players from both teams rushed into the mess, throwing punches in the infield. The game was eventually brought under control by the umpires who separated the two teams. Willy Adames and Matt Chapman of the Giants were also ejected along with Freeland.

Devers didn't actually round the bases before the altercation started, but his two-run home run still counted. After everything calmed down, he went back out and completed the journey.

What's next for Giants and Rockies?

Wilmer Flores and Casey Schmitt each hit home runs in a three-run fifth inning, which helped the Giants easily win by three runs. The Giants, now 70-69 on the year, have now won nine of their last 10 games and are fighting to make a late push in the NL wild-card race.

The Rockies, on the other hand, hold the worst record in Major League Baseball at 39-100. They are the only team in the league that has already been officially eliminated from postseason contention