 Maratha Reservation Protest: FIR Filed Against 8–10 Protesters After They Attempt To Storm CCI's Premises In Mumbai’s Marine Drive
Maratha Reservation Protest: FIR Filed Against 8–10 Protesters After They Attempt To Storm CCI's Premises In Mumbai's Marine Drive



Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
Maratha Reservation Protest: FIR Filed Against 8–10 Protesters After They Attempt To Storm CCI's Premises In Mumbai's Marine Drive

Mumbai: Tension gripped the Cricket Club of India (CCI) at Marine Drive after a group of Maratha reservation agitators allegedly attempted to storm into the premises and threatened the security staff. The Marine Drive police have lodged an FIR against 8–10 unidentified protesters.

About The Incident

As per the complaint filed by Shankar Namdev Salunkhe, the incident occurred at Gate No. 9 on Dinshaw Vachha Road. Though the gate was closed, the agitators allegedly tried to force their way in. Salunkhe claimed that the protesters also issued death threats, warning security personnel, “Keep the gate open or we will return at night with more people  then you will see what happens.”

Police have registered a case under Sections 189(1), 189(2), 189(3), 351(2), 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act. CCTV footage is being scrutinised to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, the city has witnessed multiple flare-ups linked to the Maratha agitation. Zone 1 police registered eight FIRs during the stir day before yesterday — including two at Marine Drive, three at Azad Maidan, and one each at MRA Marg, JJ Marg, Dongri, and Colaba police stations. The investigation into the CCI incident and other related cases is ongoing.

