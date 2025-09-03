Mumbai Back To Normal After Maratha Quota Protest Ends At Azad Maidan | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: The Mumbai city is back to normal on Wednesday after the Maratha protest concluded on Tuesday evening following the government’s agreement to the demands put forth by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. The protest, which called for 10 per cent reservation in education and jobs for the Maratha community, had disrupted daily life in parts of the city for four days. Heavy traffic is witnessed in the city.

Videos from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) showed cleared roads with smooth traffic movement, bringing relief to commuters. Regular operations at CSMT station have also returned to routine, while BEST bus services across the city have been restored to normal.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The situation in the city has returned to normal after the Maratha activists’ protests ended following the government’s agreement to their demands pic.twitter.com/EhKT92plLY — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2025

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking restarted bus services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday, four days after suspending operations due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation.

The restart of services came as a relief to office-goers who had been walking to workplaces in Nariman Point, Backbay, and Colaba, since protesters had blocked several major junctions around CSMT in recent days. Bus operations from CSMT and other parts of South Mumbai were disrupted after the agitation, led by activist Manoj Jarange, attracted thousands of Maratha protesters to the city.

“BEST has resumed bus services from the Bhatia Baug outside CSMT. Routes 138 and 115 are now operational,” an official said, noting that operations in the area are still partly affected.

Traffic Diversions Continue Around CSMT

With DN Road, Mahapalika Marg, and Hazarimal Somani Marg still closed by police, buses are being diverted via Mahatma Phule Market, LT Marg, and Metro Junction towards Hutatma Chowk.