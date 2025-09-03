Normalcy Returns In Mumbai: BEST Bus Routes Affected By Maratha Reservation Protest-Induced Curbs Now Fully Restored | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking announced on Wednesday that all bus routes affected due to the Maratha Morcha have now been fully restored. Commuters can now expect normalcy in bus services, which had been severely disrupted over the past few days.

More than 50 bus routes, most of them operating in and around South Mumbai, were either curtailed or diverted due to heavy congestion and road closures enforced by the police in response to the large-scale Maratha Morcha protests. This caused significant inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters, many of whom were forced to walk long distances from railway stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to their workplaces.

Although partial restoration of bus services from CSMT began on Tuesday, but several other routes were still operating on alternate paths. With the situation now under control and traffic movement normalized, BEST officials confirmed that all diversions, curtailments, and cancellations have been lifted.

“Bus services across the city are now running as per schedule,” a BEST spokesperson said.

The restoration of full bud services will bring much-needed relief to Mumbaikars and working class people , many of whom rely heavily on public transport for their daily commute.

The Maratha Morcha, a large-scale protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community, had seen thousands gather in various parts of Mumbai, leading to extensive traffic diversions and public transport challenges across the city.