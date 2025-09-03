‘Unjust & Illegal’: OBC Leader Laxman Hake Slams Maha Government's GR On Manoj Jarange’s Maratha Quota Demands

OBC Leader Laxman Hake (L) & Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil | Policenama & File Pic

Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Patil's five-day hunger strike in Mumbai concerning Maratha land rights has yielded success as the Maharashtra government accepted his demands, resulting in the conclusion of his protest. However, the decision has drawn ire from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, with leader Laxman Hake labelling the accepted demands as 'illegal'. Hake accused Jarange's movement of undermining OBC reservations, asserting that figures such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contributed to the erosion of these reservations.

Hake criticised the state government, questioning the legitimacy of the government resolution (GR) that was issued, alleging bias within the subcommittee that made the decision. He expressed scepticism regarding the representation of OBC ministers in the subcommittee and called it biased.

Hake condemned the dual actions of Sharad Pawar, who he claimed was both promoting OBC reservations and backing Jarange’s agenda, suggesting that the Pawar family's actions had undermined OBC rights and that the Chief Minister was merely a puppet in this political scenario. Hake highlighted that Jarange's movement against OBC reservations had unauthorized support from Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Banjarang Sonawane, with claims that Ajit Pawar's MLAs backed this anti-OBC cause, aided by Rohit Pawar's IT cell.

“On one hand, Sharad Chandra Pawar is taking out a Mandal Yatra from Nagpur and on the other hand, he is supporting the illegal demands of Manoj Jarange. This Pawar family has ended the reservation of OBCs in Maharashtra and the Chief Minister has fallen victim to it. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra was a puppet,” said Laxman Hake.

Also Watch:

Hake criticized the government's gazette notification (GR) that eases access to caste certificates for Marathas, deeming it unjust and a potential means for Marathas to illegitimately secure OBC status, violating previous court decisions. Manoj Jarange's hunger strike aimed at Maratha reservation led to the acceptance of six of eight demands, resulting in a government order, yet the OBC community opposed this action. Hake asserted that the GR is illegal and poses a threat to the OBC reservation system.

While claiming that the GR for Maratha reservation is illegal, Manoj Hake read out a line, “The government is taking the following decision to make it easier for the Maratha community to get caste certificates, that is, the purpose of this GR is to provide reservation to the Maratha community from OBC. The Supreme Court, Central Backward Commission, State Backward Commission have refused to include the Maratha community in OBC for reservation. Various high courts have refused to accept that Maratha and Kunbi are one. Despite their opposition, the government is saying that the process of getting caste certificates for the Maratha community should be made easier… what is the purpose? So the purpose of this GR is to include the Maratha community in OBC. This is illegal. This is contempt of court and will end the reservation of OBCs,” during an interview with ABP Majha.

Hake urged OBCs to unite against perceived injustices, advocating for legal and public actions. He questioned the practical effects of the GR and the verification of OBC status in villages, challenging the government's framework for Maratha reservations. Hake expressed concern that OBC reservations are threatened as legal institutions overlook historical ties.

Hake demanded accountability from proponents of the GR, labeling it unnecessary and misleading. Hake encouraged the OBC community to challenge the GR and collaboratively seek a moratorium to protect their rights, reflecting deep concern over their reservations amid changing political dynamics.