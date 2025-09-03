'Going To Try To Mess Up': Novak Djokovic Sends Massive Warning To Those Expecting Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open 2025 Final; Video

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz (R). | (Credits: X)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic warned of messing up with plans of those expecting to see a US Open 2025 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. At the same time, the 38-year-old lauded the duo for being a dominant force right from the start of the tournament.

The veteran Tennis star increased his intensity in the quarter-final against Taylor Fritz as the match progressed. Having bested the fourth seed Fritz 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4, he has set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against Spain's Alcaraz.

Speaking at the presser after the match, Djokovic said about Alcaraz and Sinner:

"We know they're the two best players in the world. Everybody's probably expecting the final between them. I'm going to try to mess up the plans of most of the people. Let's see. Sinner still has to win a couple of matches to get to the finals but they are definitely playing the best Tennis and been a dominant force since the beginning of the tournament."

"I wear my heart on my sleeve always" - Novak Djokovic

Djokovic also reflected that it wasn't as convincing a match as he would have liked and was lucky to save some break points. He stated:

"It was an incredibly close match, really anybody's match. I thought I was lucky to save some crucial break points in the second and third sets. In these matches a few points decide the win. Tough for Taylor to finish on a double fault, he didn't deserve that. In many of my service games I was just trying to stay alive. I'm really proud of the fight that I put in. I wear my heart on my sleeve always."

The 24-time grand slam winner has failed to cross the semi-final hurdle in the last two big-ticket events.