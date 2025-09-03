'You've Always Stood By Us...': RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Offers Emotional Tribute After Tragic Bengaluru Stampede Incident

Image: Royal Challengers Bengaluru/IPL/X

Rajat Patidar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, has shared an emotional message of solidarity and support in the wake of the tragic stampede incident that took place in Bengaluru on June 4. The incident, which shook the city and its passionate cricket community, left many deeply affected, including the players who represent it on the field.

RCB released Patidar's statement, which expressed his heartfelt thoughts, directing his message especially to RCB fans who have been the team’s backbone over the years.

"Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you,” he wrote. “From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you too.”

Patidar acknowledged the emotional weight of the tragedy, adding, “You’ve all been in my thoughts and prayers. With all of us holding on to each other, we’ll find our strength again.”

His words resonated deeply with fans, who praised him for his compassion and for recognizing the emotional bond between the team and its supporters. The message highlighted the shared sense of community between the players and their fans, especially in difficult times.

RCB Releases Official Statement, Expresses Deep Grief Over Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

What was meant to be a joyous occasion for Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans took a tragic turn outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as a stampede claimed multiple lives during the team’s celebratory parade following their historic IPL 2025 title win.

In the aftermath, RCB issued an official statement expressing deep anguish over the incident. The team emphasized the importance of safety and extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families. They also mentioned promptly amending their program in coordination with local authorities upon learning about the situation.

“We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe,” said the official statement.

The tragic events have cast a shadow over RCB's monumental achievement. As investigations continue, there is a collective call for improved event management and public safety measures during large-scale gatherings. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of meticulous planning and crowd control to ensure that celebrations do not turn into tragedies.