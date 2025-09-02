WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark

Image: Rosy/X

An old video from 2024 showing former India captain MS Dhoni allegedly smoking hookah at a private party has gone viral again in 2025. In the short clip, Dhoni is seen wearing a suit and allegedly smoking hookah in a relaxed setting.

As the video spread online, many fans were surprised to see a different side of Dhoni. Some were okay with it, saying it’s his personal life. Others said celebrities like him should be more careful, since many people look up to them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

But the talk didn’t stop there. An old interview of Irfan Pathan also resurfaced, where he made a sly dig at Dhoni. Pathan was talking about how he was dropped from the Indian team after 2008. He said he always focused on his game and added, “I don’t have the habit of setting up a hookah in someone’s room. A cricketer’s job is to perform on the field.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many people thought this was a direct comment on Dhoni’s leadership style. In fact, former CSK player George Bailey had once said that Dhoni used to invite teammates to his hotel room to chill and smoke hookah together during the IPL. It was Dhoni’s way of helping the team bond.

Old Wounds New Debate

After Pathan’s comment and the old Dhoni video going viral, fans started debating online. Some made memes and jokes, while others supported Dhoni and said he didn’t deserve criticism for what he does in private.

In short, a video from the past and a comment from years ago have suddenly come back into the spotlight, making Dhoni a big talking point again, even off the cricket field.