 WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark

WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark

In short, a video from the past and a comment from years ago have suddenly come back into the spotlight, making Dhoni a big talking point again, even off the cricket field.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: Rosy/X

An old video from 2024 showing former India captain MS Dhoni allegedly smoking hookah at a private party has gone viral again in 2025. In the short clip, Dhoni is seen wearing a suit and allegedly smoking hookah in a relaxed setting.

As the video spread online, many fans were surprised to see a different side of Dhoni. Some were okay with it, saying it’s his personal life. Others said celebrities like him should be more careful, since many people look up to them.

Read Also
Beauty & Glamour! Grace Hayden Steals The Spotlight As DPL 2025 Anchor, Embracing Her Inner Glam And...
article-image
Read Also
DPL 2025: South Delhi Superstarz's Abhishek Khandelwal Accidentally Elbows Teammate Ayush Badoni...
article-image

But the talk didn’t stop there. An old interview of Irfan Pathan also resurfaced, where he made a sly dig at Dhoni. Pathan was talking about how he was dropped from the Indian team after 2008. He said he always focused on his game and added, “I don’t have the habit of setting up a hookah in someone’s room. A cricketer’s job is to perform on the field.”

Many people thought this was a direct comment on Dhoni’s leadership style. In fact, former CSK player George Bailey had once said that Dhoni used to invite teammates to his hotel room to chill and smoke hookah together during the IPL. It was Dhoni’s way of helping the team bond.

FPJ Shorts
Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video
Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video
Mumbai Sees 55 Malaria, 47 Dengue Cases Daily Over Last 15 Days
Mumbai Sees 55 Malaria, 47 Dengue Cases Daily Over Last 15 Days
Marathi Singer And Actor Rahul Deshpande Announces Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years Of Marriage
Marathi Singer And Actor Rahul Deshpande Announces Separation From Wife Neha After 17 Years Of Marriage
UP Disposes Of 3.69 Lakh Revenue Cases In August Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring
UP Disposes Of 3.69 Lakh Revenue Cases In August Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

Old Wounds New Debate

After Pathan’s comment and the old Dhoni video going viral, fans started debating online. Some made memes and jokes, while others supported Dhoni and said he didn’t deserve criticism for what he does in private.

In short, a video from the past and a comment from years ago have suddenly come back into the spotlight, making Dhoni a big talking point again, even off the cricket field.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video

Audacious! Iga Swiatek Pulls Off Stunning Spinning Backhand Drop Volley At US Open 2025; Video

BWF World Championships: Chirag Shetty Vows To Change Colour Of Medal In New Delhi

BWF World Championships: Chirag Shetty Vows To Change Colour Of Medal In New Delhi

WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark

WATCH: MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Resurfaces Amid Irfan Pathan's Viral Remark

Old Image Of MS Dhoni & RP Singh At A ‘Hookah’ Party Goes Viral After Irfan Pathan's Remarks...

Old Image Of MS Dhoni & RP Singh At A ‘Hookah’ Party Goes Viral After Irfan Pathan's Remarks...

'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi...

'Woh 14 Hee Saal Ka Hai Ki Nahin': Nitish Rana's Response To Question About Vaibhav Suryavanshi...