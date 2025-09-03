Did Rohit Sharma & Other Indian Cricketers Undergo Bronco Test In BCCI's CoE In Bengaluru? Report Reveals Truth

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill were seen at BCCI's CoE. | (Credits: X)

The Bronco Test, a rigorous fitness test has become one of the leading buzzwords in recent times in the Indian cricket circles. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill were recently spotted at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and gave an account of their fitness. However, reports indicate that no Bronco test took place but it could happen before Asia Cup.

According to a report by The Times of India, the players underwent basic health check-ups, agility examinations, followed by the customary yo-yo test to end the day. But the new strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux's recommendation Bronco test wasn't part of the drill. As per one of the sources, quoted by The Times of India, it was mentioned:

"It could happen when the squad assembles in Dubai for the Asia Cup. The team will start leaving late tonight (early morning of September 4) and have their first session at ICC Academy on September 5. So if the management and the S&C want to do a Bronco assessment, it could happen in Dubai. If at all it happens."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although the Asia Cup begins on September 9, India will open their campaign on September 10 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai. The marquee match against Pakistan is on September 14 at the same venue.

Team India's Asia Cup squad:

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

India are the defending champions, having won the 50-overs edition in 2023. But the upcoming tournament will take place in the T20 format.