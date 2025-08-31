'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At Mumbai International Airport; Video

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma was seen having a hilarious conversation with the paparazzi at the Mumbai International airport after clearing the fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. While speaking to the paparazzi in Mumbai, the veteran Indian opener said, "tum log bahut bade log ho bhai, tumko haath nahi laga Sakta."

The 38-year-old, along with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill, made an appearance in Bengaluru to appear for fitness tests ahead of the upcoming season. Rohit's next commitment for India is set to the limited-overs tour of Australia, while Gill and Bumrah are all set to ply their trade in the 2025 Asia Cup, beginning on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While speaking to the paps, he said:

"Tum log bahut bade log ho bhai, tumko hath nahi laga Sakta." (You guys are big, I can't touch you.)

In response, they said:

"Nahi sir aap bade ho, sir apka intjar hai hame ODI me bahot din se Cricket nahi dekha." (No sir, you are big. We are waiting to see you in ODIs, I haven't seen cricket matches for a while now.)

Rohit Sharma hasn't played a competitive match since Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025

Meanwhile, the elegant right-handed batter hasn't featured in a competitive match since the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings. The right-handed batter had announced his retirement from Test cricket when the cash-rich league was suspended for a week due to Operation Sindoor.

Nevertheless, the veteran batter was spotted at The Oval Cricket Ground in London as he headed to support Team India, who were playing their final Test against England.

Rohit, who is only active in ODI cricket, has an outstanding record in the format. Having played 273 ODIs, he has accumulated 11168 runs, averaging 48.76 alongside 32 centuries. His 264 is the highest individual score in the format and is the only cricketer to hammer three ODI double-centuries.

The 38-year-old's last outing for India was during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand when the Men in Blue won the decider by four wickets.