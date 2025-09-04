Shikhar Dhawan Summoned By Enforcement Directorate For Illegal Betting App Case: Report

Image: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case involving the promotion of a betting application. The probe is related to 1xBet, an online betting platform that has been under the scanner for alleged money laundering.

According to PTI report, the source said, "The federal probe agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet". Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 24, 2024.

The Union government has banned real-money online gaming by bringing a legislation recently. Earlier, Suresh Raina was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an illegal betting platform. According to report, ED suspected that Raina has alleged links to the app through certain endorsements, and now the officials are expected to understand that during the questioning

This is a developing story....