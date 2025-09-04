Sportvot x FPJ: Maharashtra Defeat Madhya Pradesh 1-0 To Win Senior National Baseball Championship 2025-26

Winning Baseball team. |

Amravati, September 2, 2025: The 38th Senior National Baseball Championship 2025-26, held at Sant Gadge Baba University, Amravati, witnessed an intense battle in the Men’s Final, where Maharashtra edged out Madhya Pradesh 1-0 to clinch the title.

The game was decided in the very first inning, as Maharashtra scored a crucial run while Madhya Pradesh was held scoreless. From there, both teams displayed remarkable defensive discipline, ensuring no further runs were conceded across the remaining innings.

The winning moment came through a decisive hit by Santosh, which secured Maharashtra’s lone but match-winning run. The champions fielded a strong lineup with Santosh, Swapnil, Vinit, Rushikesh, Pratik, Jayesh, Pradip, and Kanhaiya, each contributing to the team’s solid performance. Madhya Pradesh, led by players Ankit, Vivek, Ishaann, and Divyansh, fought valiantly but couldn’t break through Maharashtra’s tight defense.

With this hard-fought win, Maharashtra emerged as the Men’s Champions, showcasing skill, teamwork, and resilience in a low-scoring yet thrilling finale.