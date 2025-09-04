Lucky Escape! Tristan Stubbs Loses Control Of His Bat & Almost Tosses Onto His Stumps In ENG vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

Tristan Stubbs had a lucky escape. | (Credits: Screengrab)

South African batter Tristan Stubbs was lucky to escape one of the most bizarre dismissals during the second ODI against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The right-handed batter had lost his grip while trying to play a defensive shot and almost tossed it behind him onto the stumps, leaving Saqib Mahmood shocked.

The moment occurred in the 31st over of the innings when Mahmood came on to bowl his seventh. With Stubbs staying on the back foot and playing a defensive prod, he likely wasn't in control of the bat as it slipped out of his hand. The 25-year-old was lucky to not to toss his willow onto the stumps as the commentator was equally stunned.

Tristan Stubbs dismissed for 58 but South Africa on track for a massive score

Stubbs was eventually dismissed for 58 as he got involved in a mix-up with Dewald Brevis. However, Stubbs has set the match up well for the visiting side, forging a solid base with a 147-run stand with Matthew Breetzke, who clattered another half-century. It followed after a 73-run opening partnership between Aiden Markram (49) and Ryan Rickelton (35) but captain Temba Bavuma perished for 4 after facing seven deliveries. Brevis was dismissed for 42 off 30 balls.

At the time of writing this, the Proteas had lost six wickets but their total had gone well above 300. The toss was won by England captain Harry Brook, who won the toss and elected to field first. The toss was notably delayed due to slight rains at the venue.

The tourists have a series lead after routing the Englishmen for 131 in the first ODI at Headingley and chasing it easily on the back of Markram's 86.