Giorgio Armani Dies Aged 91: What Was The Legendary Italian Fashion Designer's Impact On Formula 1?

Formula 1's official social media handle didn't veer away from paying tribute to Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away aged 91 on September 4, 2025. It's worth noting that the likes of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had used a wide range of accessories of Giorgio Armani during their F1 races. Hence, F1's social media handle penned a heartwarming tribute.

Armani had partnered with Ferrari in 2021, supplying them attires or official travel wears for them. Additionally, he had also named Leclerc as its brand ambassador in 2020. In a statement released in March 2021, the veteran fashion designer had said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"Today, more than ever, we need to pull together as a system to promote Italian excellence, creating a synergic dialogue among different disciplines."

In the statement released by Formula 1's President and CEO Stefano Domenical on X on Wednesday, it said:

"Today, Formula 1 joins the world in commemorating the life and legacy of Giorgio Armani, a true pioneer and inspiration. Giorgio Armani was not only a master of his craft, but also an example of passion and creativity that touched many aspects of culture, including our sport. His influence extends beyond fashion and reaches the hearts of anyone who appreciates design, style and elegance. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on forever."

"An icon, a tireless worker" - Italian Prime Minister

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni penned an emotional tribute for the late fashion designer and wrote, as quoted by BBC:

"With his elegance, sobriety, and creativity, he was able to bring lustre to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything."

According to the BBC, he proved to be the first designer to put a prohibition on underweight models in ramp walk.