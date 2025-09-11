Charlie Kirk Death: Ex-RCB Captain Faf Du Plessis Raises Questions About Why America Allows Easy Access To Guns

Image: X

Former RCB and South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has raised questions on social media after political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk was shot dead. Talking to X du Plessis questioned the law of Americans to have guns. He wrote, “RIP Charlie Kirk. I’ll never understand America and why everyone can just have a gun,”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Charlie Kirk assasination

The 31-year-old was speaking at an event at a university in Utah when he was shot dead. Kirk was answering questions during the event at the Utah Valley University (UVU), dressed in a white T-shirt with Freedom written on it.

Trigger Warning: This video related to the incident contains visuals of a fatal shooting and shows blood. Viewer discretion is advised.

US president Donald Trump while addresing Charlie Kirk's death said, He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom, and there's never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith, and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven,".

As a direct result of the shooting, Utah Valley University in Orem confirmed its campus will remain closed for the rest of the weekend. The university also acknowledged the devastating impact the event had on its students, many of whom witnessed the shooting in real time and are struggling to deal with the aftermath now.

Faf Du Plessis career

Du Plessis, played 69 Test matches, scoring 4163 runs at an average of 40.03 with 21 half-centuries and 10 centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 5507 runs from 143 games at an average of 46.67, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, and in T20Is, he scored 1528 runs from 50 games at 35.53, bagging one ton and 10 half-centuries to his name in the format.