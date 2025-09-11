Is Salman Ali Agha Unfit? Pakistan Captain's Neck Seen Covered With Tape During Practice Session Ahead Of PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Salman Ali Agha. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's fitness has come under the scanner ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Oman on September 12, Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. With the big match against Pakistan on Sunday, the all-rounder's neck was seen covered with a tape, raising questions about whether he has any injury.

Pakistan's young guns will open their campaign against Oman on Friday in Dubai and will hope to set the tone early for a successful tournament. The Men in Green will carry the confidence from the tri-series victory against Afghanistan and UAE recently.

Watch the below video as Agha could be seen slightly in pain while walking for a practice session: