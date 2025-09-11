'I Wish They Would F*ck Off': Lip Reading Expert Makes Huge Claim Regarding Video Of Cristiano Ronaldo Shoving Armenia supporter

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's recent video of pushing a fan garnered a lot of attention on social media. The incident was captured on camera, showing Ronaldo pushing the person who was racing at him. He was obviously unhappy with the situation, but he kept moving in the direction of the exits.

According to a Goal.com report, Lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling studied the footage for Fruity King and claims that Ronaldo responded to the photograph hunter by saying: “I said no more. Leave!” He is then said to have muttered: “I wish they’d f*ck off.”

Ronaldo was in Armenia as part of his qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. A fan was permitted to approach Al-Nassr frontman CR7 more closely than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would have preferred during that trip.

The fact that the fan was adamant about taking a picture with Ronaldo was not immediately apparent to the security staff. The star-struck supporter approached the 40-year-old, who was strolling through a hotel lobby, holding a phone.

Ronaldo scored twice for Portugal in their 5-0 victory over Armenia. He has since taken his record-shattering tally of international goals to 141 through 223 appearances and is expected to grace next summer’s World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Whats next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is still pursuing a total of 1,000 career objectives. As everyone's focus shifts to the 2026 World Cup, he still contributes significantly to club and country, helping Portugal win a second UEFA Nations League title over the summer. He needs just 57 more games to reach that milestone.

Ronaldo on Wednesday, was given the "Best of All Time" award by the Portuguese Football League. A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo, 40, could not attend the ceremony in Porto but sent a video expressing his gratitude.