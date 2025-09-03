Ronaldo's Fiancé Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring At Venice Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been inseparable since 2017, standing by each other through every milestone in the football legend’s illustrious career. Though not married yet, the couple has built a blended family of five children, three of Ronaldo’s older kids and two daughters they share. On August 11, 2025, the pair made headlines by finally announcing their engagement, confirming what fans across the globe had long been waiting for.

And now, the bride-to-be has stepped out in style, making her first public appearance since the announcement.

Georgina Rodríguez graces Venice Film Festival red carpet

Rodríguez turned heads at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, where she graced the red carpet in an enchanting black Roberto Cavalli gown. The floor-length outfit, crafted with delicate white lace accents against a jet-black base, struck the perfect balance between elegance and boldness.

Her beauty look matched the glamour of the evening, golden-hued makeup, glossy dark nude lips, and softly defined eyes. The Spanish model styled her hair in a loose braid, letting a few strands frame her face naturally, adding to her radiant glow.

Statement jewellery and a show-stopping engagement ring

While her gown made a fashion statement, it was her jewellery that stole the spotlight. Rodríguez accessorised with a rose-inspired diamond choker necklace, matching diamond studs, and multiple hefty rings adorning both hands.

However, all eyes were locked on the massive engagement ring presented to her by Cristiano Ronaldo. Estimated to be worth USD 2–5 million, the sparkling piece became the highlight of her look. Proudly flaunting the ring, Georgina radiated joy and confidence on the red carpet.

Fans react to Georgina’s stunning look

Shortly after the event, Rodríguez shared glimpses of her appearance on Instagram. The photos quickly went viral, with fans showering her with love and admiration in the comments section.

One follower gushed, “Impressive!!! Every day more beautiful!” while another remarked, “God, that face compares to nothing.” A third echoed the sentiment, writing, “That’s how a happy woman shines, she is glowing.”

Cristiano and Georgina’s journey towards forever

The engagement marks a new chapter in the couple’s long-standing relationship. Over the years, Georgina has become more than just Ronaldo’s partner, she is also a supportive figure in his children’s lives and a strong presence in his personal journey.

With their engagement now official, speculation has already begun about their wedding plans, which fans expect to be nothing short of extravagant. Until then, Georgina’s glowing red-carpet moment is proof that she is ready to embrace her new role as Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée in style.