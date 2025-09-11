'Hum Hindustani Hain': Did Shahid Afridi Target Any Former Indian Cricketer Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash? Check Video

Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: X)

With the blockbuster India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash around the horizon, ex-Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi seems to have targeted a former Indian cricketer without taking a name. During an interaction on Samaa TV, Afridi suggested that certain players have been trying to prove their Indian citizenship since their birth and are doing commentary in Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan will lock horns on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The fixture is likely to draw plenty of attention as it will take place on the backdrop of a recent military skirmish between the two countries following a militant attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. It will also be interesting to see how the tempers between the players on the field and the fans in the stands will be.

Speaking during an interaction on Samaa TV, he said:

"Wahan pe bahut zyaada hain. Gharon tak paunch jaate hain, ghar jalaane ki dhamkiyaan dete hain un players ko. Kuch aise hain jo vahan saabit kar rahe hain ki hum Hindustaani hain. Bechaare jabse paida hue hain saabit kar rahe hain hum hindustani hain. Aur Asia Cup mein jaake commentary bhi kar rahe hain."

(There are a plenty over there. They reach their houses and threaten to burn them down. Certain players are still trying to prove their Indian identity, it's something they've been displaying since birth, and they are doing commentary in the Asia Cup as well.)

Pakistan to open their Asia Cup campaign against Oman

Pakistan, meanwhile, will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman at the Dubai International Stadium on September 12, Friday. The Men in Green have been in good form, gaining confidence from the tri-series victory over Afghanistan and UAE. Hence, they will be upbeat ahead of facing Oman.

India, meanwhile, demolished UAE in their opening game on September 10, Wednesday.