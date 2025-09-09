FPJ Exclusive: 'If India Brings Their A- Game Out..., Says Farveez Maharoof Ahead Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Showdown

Farveez Maharoof (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Farveez Maharoof suggested that India's youngsters might feel some pressure in the high-octane clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025. However, the retired Sri Lankan seamer backs India to beat Pakistan comfortably if they bring out their A game.

India and Pakistan will battle it out in the Group Game on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium with the stadium expected to be packed. It will be the first time the two countries will play cricket since the recent military skirmish following the militant attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

When asked whether the current Indian players can handle the enormity of the occasion, Maharoof expects the atmosphere to be quite electrifying, given the recent events. However, he underlined the need for the players to be in the moment instead of getting ahead of themselves. Speaking to the Free Press Journal exclusively, he said:

"Yeah, the pressure will play a massive role, especially after the recent past, whatever happened among the countries. It's the first time the two teams will be going against each other, that too in Dubai. So, I'm pretty sure the atmosphere will be electrifying. It's all about being in the moment. As a sportsman, as a professional, you want to be in the big moments, you want to be in the limelight. While doing it, you got to consider it's even harder. The India-Pakistan battle everyone knows, it's the toughest."

"So, I reckon this is where the youngsters may feel the pressure a little bit more. But India has got enough experience in the side to keep things calm."

"This will be the most competitive Asia Cup in recent past" - Farveez Maharoof

The 41-year-old also warned that Pakistan are an unpredictable side and India can expect any side to turn up on the day, elaborating:

"If India brings their A game out, I think they should be beating Pakistan. But Pakistan, we all know, on their day they can be lethal. They can be quite brilliant. So, expect anything from Pakistan. But as I said before, India will certainly start as favourites but they are certainly not walkovers - Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka - all these teams are coming with some sort of form into the Asia Cup. So, again I'm saying, this will be the most competitive Asia Cup in recent past, in my opinion."

India and Pakistan will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against UAE and Oman, respectively.