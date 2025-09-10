 Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Fined ₹100 By Sessions Court In Sapna Gill's Molestation Case: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEx-Mumbai Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Fined ₹100 By Sessions Court In Sapna Gill's Molestation Case: Report

Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Fined ₹100 By Sessions Court In Sapna Gill's Molestation Case: Report

On Tuesday, the court noted that no response had still been filed by Prithvi Shaw. The judge observed, “Still, one more chance is granted for a cost of ₹100," before adjourning the matter to December 16.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Image:X

Former Mumbai cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been fined ₹100 for failing to file his reply in a case filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill, who has accused him of molestation. According to News 18 report, on Tuesday, September 9, the court noted that no response had still been filed. The judge observed: “Still, one more chance is granted for a cost of ₹100," before adjourning the matter to December 16. Shaw is currently representing Maharashtra in domestic cricket after being granted NOC by Mumbai Cricket Association recently.

Read Also
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Girlfriend, Who Starred In Crime Thriller...
article-image

Prithvi Shaw fined by Sessions court

According to report, the sessions court had repeatedly directed Shaw to respond to the petition filed by Gill. During the most recent hearing, the court issued a final warning, stating it was Shaw's last opportunity to submit his reply.

Gill’s counsel, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, told the court that Shaw was deliberately evading the legal process. He said, “This has been his consistent pattern ignoring summons and delaying proceedings,”.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured
On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured
IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?
IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?
Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC
Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC
Read Also
Prithvi Shaw Reflects On His Maiden Century For Maharashtra On Debut During Buchi Babu Trophy; Video
article-image

The Background of the Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill Case

Sapna Gill filesd case against prithvi Shaw following an altercation between the two on February 15, 2023, at a pub in Andheri, Mumbai. The matter started when Gill’s friend, repeatedly asked Shaw for selfies around Shaw initially obliged but later refused further requests, leading to an argument.

 She claimed the cricketer refused a selfie request, snatched and threw her friend's phone, and then assaulted and molested her when she intervened. Following the incident, Gill approached the police to register an FIR, but when no action was taken, she moved the Andheri magistrate court.

In April 2024, the magistrate noted a delay in filing but said the allegations were serious enough to warrant an inquiry. The Santacruz police station was directed to investigate the matter and submit a report. Gill later challenged this order, arguing that police refusal to register an FIR despite her detailed complaint showed a failure of the system to protect victims of assault.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?

IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?

Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Fined ₹100 By Sessions Court In Sapna Gill's Molestation Case:...

Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Fined ₹100 By Sessions Court In Sapna Gill's Molestation Case:...

Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Keeps Eye On UAE Batters Ahead Of Opening Match; Video

Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Keeps Eye On UAE Batters Ahead Of Opening Match; Video

Asia Cup 2025: Who Is Simranjeet Singh? All You Need To Know About The UAE Bowler Who Bowled To...

Asia Cup 2025: Who Is Simranjeet Singh? All You Need To Know About The UAE Bowler Who Bowled To...

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Seal Statement 94-Run Victory Over Hong Kong In Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Seal Statement 94-Run Victory Over Hong Kong In Abu Dhabi