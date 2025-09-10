Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Fined ₹100 By Sessions Court In Sapna Gill's Molestation Case: Report

Image:X

Former Mumbai cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been fined ₹100 for failing to file his reply in a case filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill, who has accused him of molestation. According to News 18 report, on Tuesday, September 9, the court noted that no response had still been filed. The judge observed: “Still, one more chance is granted for a cost of ₹100," before adjourning the matter to December 16. Shaw is currently representing Maharashtra in domestic cricket after being granted NOC by Mumbai Cricket Association recently.

Prithvi Shaw fined by Sessions court

According to report, the sessions court had repeatedly directed Shaw to respond to the petition filed by Gill. During the most recent hearing, the court issued a final warning, stating it was Shaw's last opportunity to submit his reply.

Gill’s counsel, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, told the court that Shaw was deliberately evading the legal process. He said, “This has been his consistent pattern ignoring summons and delaying proceedings,”.

The Background of the Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill Case

Sapna Gill filesd case against prithvi Shaw following an altercation between the two on February 15, 2023, at a pub in Andheri, Mumbai. The matter started when Gill’s friend, repeatedly asked Shaw for selfies around Shaw initially obliged but later refused further requests, leading to an argument.

She claimed the cricketer refused a selfie request, snatched and threw her friend's phone, and then assaulted and molested her when she intervened. Following the incident, Gill approached the police to register an FIR, but when no action was taken, she moved the Andheri magistrate court.

In April 2024, the magistrate noted a delay in filing but said the allegations were serious enough to warrant an inquiry. The Santacruz police station was directed to investigate the matter and submit a report. Gill later challenged this order, arguing that police refusal to register an FIR despite her detailed complaint showed a failure of the system to protect victims of assault.