 Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend, Who Starred In Crime Thriller Movie Trimukha
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was tagged in an adorable picture with his rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal on August 27, Wednesday on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Akriti Agarwal has a colossal amount of fans on Instagram, amounting to 3.3 million followers and she acted in a film named Trimukha, released recently.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Akriti Agarwal (L). | (Image Credits: Instagram)

According to reports surfacing about her, Akriti was born in Lucknow and received her education at Nirmala Memorial College in Mumbai, Having started her career as a content creator, she also has videos of stylish outfits, helping her garner followers on YouTube and Instagram. Her YouTube channel has a staggering subscriber base of 88.8k.

In the latest post on Instagram, Akriti posted a picture with Shaw and wrote:

"Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

In June, there were reports swirling around Shaw being spotted with Akriti, sparking dating rumours. Moreover, Akriti had also dropped a comment 'My perfect view' on one of Shaw's recent photos on Instagram. Responding to it, the youngster replied, 'Ayyy you'. The latest Instagram post is only bound to intensify the dating rumours between them.

