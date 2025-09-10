 IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?
Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Image: ACC/X

Team India will begin their Asia Cup title defence against host United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 10th at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first time India and the United Arab Emirates have played each other in T20I format at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Although India seems to have a significant advantage in the match on paper, there may be some competitive moments because the two teams will be playing each other after a long break. India is the clear favourite going into the match and will try to outshine the opposition. However, Suryakumar Yadav will be still conscious of the danger UAE can pose, as they will be keen to pull off a surprise.

India vs UAE Head-To-Head record: Have both teams faced each other in the Asia Cup before?

India and UAE have faced each other once in the Asia Cup, during the 2016 edition. In that encounter, India emerged victorious by 9 wickets, with 59 balls to spare.

UAE's record in T20Is so far in 2025

In 2025, the UAE has been outstanding. The Muhammad Waseem-led team has already won six of their 13 Twenty20 Internationals, including a historic 2-1 series win over Bangladesh, who are ranked higher. Despite losing all of their games in the just finished tri-series, the UAE narrowly lost to Afghanistan by four runs in the last group match.

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 squad details

India full squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

UAE Full squad: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan

