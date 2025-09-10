India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Predicting Weather & Pitch In Dubai

Image: ACC/X

The last time India visited the United Arab Emirates, the Men in Blue went on to win the Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership. Cut to the present, Suryakumar Yadav will not only be leading the team in the T20I format, but will also look to retain the title. As India began their title defence against host UAE, let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for India's first match of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 pitch report

The Dubai pitch curator has already spoken about the danger of dew, so the teams winning the toss may opt to field first. Historically, teams chasing in Dubai have won close to 60 per cent of the matches. The average T20 score at Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 140. The pitch generally aids both pacers and spinners.

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 weather report

As per AccuWeather, the temperature in Dubai will be around 35°C at the start of the match at 8:00 PM IST. The humidity level will hover around the 65% mark, making for difficult playing conditions. However, the fans can enjoy and uninterrupted action as weather forecasts predict clear skies on Wednesday.

India look to make light work of host UAE

Team India will make a much-anticipated return to the field on September 10, Wednesday as they will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will notably play a T20I for the first time since February when they clashed in a series against England.

India, ranked No.1 in the World T20I rankings, arguably start as overwhelming favorites to win the tournament. Although UAE ended the preceding tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan winless, they showcased massive potential. They also came quite close to beating both the opposition on both occasions. UAE had agonizingly lost only four runs to Afghanistan while chasing 171 for victory.