 'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has opened up on a witty remark she made on Shah Rukh Khan on their way to an advertising shoot. The Indian batter revealed that she hilariously congratulated the Bollywood superstar by saying, "Congratulations sir, aapko license mil gaya."

Jemimah Rodrigues and Shah Rukh Khan. | (Credits: X)

Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has opened up on a witty remark she made on Shah Rukh Khan on their way to an advertising shoot. The Indian batter revealed that she hilariously congratulated the Bollywood superstar, who was driving, by saying, "Congratulations sir, aapko license mil gaya."

Having done over 100 films since 1992, Shah Rukh has grown to be one of the highest-paid actors in the world. The Bollywood star is also associated with cricket and owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, which has lifted the trophy.

Speaking to Mashable India, Rodrigues answered the below when asked which Bollywood actor she likes:

"I think Shah Rukh Khan. So, we had a Hyundai shoot that happened and that's when we did a film with Shah Rukh and he was driving us, just like you are now. So, he was going forward, taking a reverse and I said, 'Congratulations sir, aapko license mil gaya'. He was laughing. He is very humble. Just the way he makes you feel, it's like you are the most important person in this entire world. If I ever want to become like someone, I would want to have that quality, to make people feel special."

'Congratulations Sir, Aapko License Mil Gaya': Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals Her Witty Interaction With SRK Amid Ad Shoot; Video
