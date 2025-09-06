Pakistan Women’s Team To Skip ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony In Guwahati Amid Strained Political Ties With India

an will not participate in the ICC Women's World Cup opening ceremony scheduled to be held in Guwahati on September 30. | BCCI/Twitter

Lahore: Pakistan will not participate in the ICC Women's World Cup opening ceremony scheduled to be held in Guwahati on September 30, according to Geo Super.

A grand opening ceremony is set to take place before the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka, the two hosts of the tournament. Famous Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal will enchant the spectators with her melodious voice.

However, sources informed Geo News that neither captain Fatima Sana nor any other representative from Pakistan will be travelling to India to attend the opening ceremony.

There are speculations that Pakistan's absence stems from the recent policy that was adopted by both nations during the buildup to the Champions Trophy. Pakistan and India won't cross the border to compete in the ICC tournament for the next three years.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008. In February, Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy, but the eventual winners, India, refused to cross the border due to the geopolitical situation between the two neighbouring countries.

As a result, Pakistan will play all of its fixtures at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If they manage to make their way through to the semi-finals on October 29 and the final on November 2, Colombo will play host to both matches. Pakistan will begin its campaign against Bangladesh on October 2.

Pakistan's women's team booked its berth in the marquee event by staying unbeaten in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers. Pakistan hosted the qualifiers and won all five matches, thereby securing a spot in the World Cup. India and Pakistan will go head-to-head on October 5.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Non-travelling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

