US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On Tennis Longevity After Win Over Novak Djokovic, Shares Advice From Roger Federer; Video

Carlos Alcaraz, who is 22 years old, probably has at least ten more years left in his career to finish what has already been an incredibly successful one. His most recent accomplishment will be competing for a sixth Grand Slam title at the 2025 US Open.

He had to defeat 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic, who is still regarded as one of the best in the world at 38. Alcaraz won the match 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to reel off his 36th victory in his last 37 matches in order to advance to the championship match.

Carlos Alcaraz on advice from Roger Federer

When asked if he could envision himself playing into his late 30s during his press conference after the match, Alcaraz cited advice from Roger Federer. He said, "One person once told me that you don't have to think about 35, 38 years old, still playing at that age. He told me, like, you have to be focused on the next five years, from here to when I am 27. And then, when I get 27, then think about five years more."

He added,“So, it's not about thinking in 15 or 20 years,” Alcaraz continued. “It's just about going year by year or just thinking about just five years maximum. We will see. We will see until what age I will try to take care about my body as good as I can. Now, just to have a lot of years to come.

Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles four after the age of 30 before officially retiring in 2022, at 41 years old. “I think that's the best person that...could tell me that, and I will try to follow his words.”

Alcaraz makes history at US Open

By reaching the US Open final, Alcaraz becomes the youngest man since Jim Courier in 1991-1992 to reach three consecutive major finals. He also remains in the running to become the youngest man to capture a Career Grand Slam in 2026 should he win next year’s Australian Open. Alcaraz will face Sinner in the final on Sunday. Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in another semi-final.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner booked their third successive Grand Slam final meeting of the year at the US Open on Friday night Sinner and Alcaraz became the first men’s pair in Open Era history to reach at least three Grand Slam finals in a calendar year.