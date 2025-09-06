 'Surprise, Surprise': Carlos Alcaraz Gives Cheeky Response To Reporter On Plans For Haircut If He Wins US Open 2025; Video
Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz hilariously chose to keep it a surprise on what will he do about his current haircut should he win the US Open 2025 title. The 22-year-old, who stormed to the final, with a comfortable win over Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, suggested that he will get even a better haircut if he snaffles the crown.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Carlos Alcaraz. | (Image Credits: X)

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz hilariously chose to keep it a surprise on what will he do about his current haircut should he win the US Open 2025 title. The 22-year-old, who stormed to the final, with a comfortable win over Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, suggested that he will get even a better haircut if he snaffles the crown.

Alcaraz, who has already won the Roland Garros this year and made it to the Wimbledon final, defeated the 24-time Grand Slam winner in straight sets 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-2. The Spainard will once again face Itlay's Jannik Sinner in his bid to win his second US Open title.

Watch the below video as Alcaraz told a reporter in the post-game presser when asked what will be his plan for a haircut if he wins the US Open title:

"Even better. Even better. You will see. You will see. Surprise. Surprise."

After the match, Alcaraz also paid tribute to Djokovic about what a pleasure it has been to share the court with him. He wrote on X:

"Big respect for @DjokerNole ! It was a privilege to share a court with you on another big stage! I could not be happier! We’re in the US Open final! VAMOOOOOS!"

"I'm happy with my level of tennis, but it's just the physicality of it" - Novak Djokovic

Meanwhile, Djokovic admitted that age has a lot to do with not being able to cross the semi-final hurdle all this while and feels it will be quite hard to beat the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz in the future. He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I'm happy with my level of tennis, but it's just the physicality of it. As I said after the quarter-finals, I'm going to do my very best to get my body in shape to sustain that level and rhythm for as many hours as it's needed, but it wasn't enough. That's something, unfortunately, at this point in my career, I can't control. I can do only as much as I can do. It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of [Jannik] Sinner or Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams."

Sinner and Alcaraz will face one another in the final on September 7 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

