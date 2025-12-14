Messi Mania In Mumbai! Wankhede Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Image: X

Lionel Messi arrived at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday amid deafening cheers as the Argentine legend continued his much-awaited G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. The moment the World Cup-winning captain entered the stadium, the atmosphere transformed into a festival of football, with fans rising to their feet to welcome one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Supporters packed the stands well before Messi’s arrival, waving Argentina flags, wearing the No. 10 jersey and chanting his name in unison. Security arrangements were tight around the venue, but the excitement among fans was unmistakable as Mumbai witnessed a rare and historic sporting spectacle.

As Messi took centre stage at Wankhede Stadium, the occasion went beyond football, turning into a celebration of his legacy, achievements and the deep bond he shares with fans across the world. The scenes in Mumbai underlined why Lionel Messi remains a global icon whose influence transcends borders, generations and sporting cultures.

'GOAT India Tour': Lionel Messi Mania Peaks In Mumbai As Fans Make Aadhaar Card Poster For Argentina Football Legend

Lionel Messi’s immense popularity in India once again found a unique and creative expression after a fan-made “Aadhaar card” poster dedicated to the Argentine football legend went viral on social media. The poster, designed in the style of India’s national identity card, showcased Messi in a humorous yet affectionate tribute that instantly captured the attention of fans online.

The mock Aadhaar card featured Messi’s details with a playful twist. It listed his name as “Lionel Andres Messi,” his date of birth as June 24, 1987, and his gender humorously described as “G.O.A.T.” His father’s name was mentioned as Jorge Messi, while the address cheekily read “Shillong, Meghalaya, India,” symbolically claiming the football icon as one of their own. The creative poster reflected the deep emotional connection Indian fans feel towards Messi, especially during his ongoing G.O.A.T India Tour.

Messi’s India visit has already generated massive buzz, with huge crowds welcoming him at airports, venues and public spaces. The Aadhaar-style poster has now added another memorable moment to the tour, highlighting the warmth, humour and passion of Indian fans. As the G.O.A.T India Tour continues, such gestures further emphasise why Lionel Messi is not just admired as a footballer, but celebrated as a global icon embraced across borders.