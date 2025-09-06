Viral! Woman Fights & Takes Home Run Ball From Son Of Philadelphia Phillies Fan; Video

Image: X

The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins witnessed a woman taking a home run ball that a Phillies fan had just handed to his young son.

A now-viral video from the game shows several spectators reaching for the ball, but a man wearing Phillies gear successfully grabs it and immediately gives it to his son. As the two celebrate the special moment with a hug, a woman who had also been trying to catch the ball approaches them at their seats.

Footage captures the woman speaking to the father, pointing back to the area where the ball landed. Clearly uncomfortable, the man eventually takes the ball from his son's hands and gives it to the woman, who then returns to her seat.

The moment drew comparisons to another recent incident at the US Open, where a CEO was seen taking a signed ball from a young fan.

However, the story took a heartwarming turn thanks to the Miami Marlins. In response to what happened, the team gifted the young Phillies fan several items, including a signed bat from outfielder Harrison Bader. The Philadelphia Phillies later shared a photo of the boy proudly holding the bat on their official X (formerly Twitter) account

Phillies register comfortable win

The Phillies went on to win the game 9-3, kicking off the series strong. After homers from Max Kepler in the second, and Brandon Marsh and Bader in the fourth, Bryson Stott sealed the deal with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.

Philadelphia, which sits comfortably at the top of the NL East, will play two more games against the Marlins in the series before heading back home to play the New York Mets.