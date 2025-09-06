Insane! Neymar Named Sole Heir To Estate Worth ₹ 89 Billion By Anonymous Billionaire In Brazil: Report

Image: Neymar/ X

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has reportedly been named the sole heir to a massive fortune left behind by an anonymous billionaire in Brazil. According to a report by The Sun, the 33-year-old Santos FC forward is set to inherit a jaw-dropping £752 million

According to a report by Brazilian outlet RIC, inheritance was formalized in June 2025 at a notary office in Porto Alegre. The billionaire believed to have been single and without children — made the decision to leave his entire estate to Neymar, citing a deep personal connection.

Neymar to earn fortune

While the identity of the benefactor remains undisclosed, sources suggest that he admired Neymar’s personality, values, and especially his close relationship with his father something that reportedly reminded him of his own bond with his late parent.

Despite his immense wealth, the inheritance is expected to undergo legal review before being finalized, and could face potential challenges. Neymar, has not publicly commented on the matter.

Neymar's football career

The footballer recently returned to his roots, rejoining his childhood club Santos FC after a high-profile season in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal. During his stint in the Saudi Pro League, Neymar shared the pitch with global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, further cementing his place among football’s elite.

For Neymar, his focus will be on what will likely be his last chance to play a World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti has left him out of his second squad, despite being fully fit. The 33-year-old has less than a year to prove that he can be of use to the Italian next summer, with his last appearance coming in 2023.