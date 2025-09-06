 'Frozen Honey Deuce For Media': Taylor Townsend Sips Signature US Open Cocktail During Presser After Winning Doubles Title With Kateřina Siniaková; Video
American Tennis player Taylor Townsend hilariously brought Frozen Honey Deuce drink into the presser following the US Open 2025 women's doubles victory. Townsend, who came into the press conference alongside Kateřina Siniaková, was seen sipping the drink and cheekily said, 'Frozen Honey Deuce for media. First question'.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Taylor Townsend. | (Image Credits: X)

Townsend and Siniaková bested Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski 4-6, 4-6 in straight sets to win the US Open 2025 women's doubles' title. Meanwhile, Honey Deuce drink is a customary signature cocktail served during US Open tennis tournament and the cocktail is made of Grey Goose, Vodka, Lemonade and Raspberry liqueur. Frozen honeydew melon balls are usually used for garnishing the drink.

Watch the below video shared on social media:

