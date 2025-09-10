Asia Cup 2025: Why Are India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Not Sold Out Yet? Report Reveals Reason

India vs Pakistan. | (Credits: X)

The Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match between India and Pakistan is arguably the most anticipated one, given what will be at stake but the match tickets shockingly still remain unsold. According to a report of The Times of India, the ticket prices currently are ₹2.5 lakhs and the cost is reportedly one of the factors behind the seats not being sold out.

With the two countries not playing bilateral series since 10 years, the excitement of the fans certainly goes up several notches when they play in the global events. The stakes will be higher this time around since India and Pakistan will play on the backdrop of a recent military skirmish after Operation Sindoor launched in response to the militant attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the tickets of India-Pakistan matches are usually sold out within hours, the report from TOI claimed that a combination of 'eye-watering prices and packaged sales' has left many tickets unsold. According to the report, the VIP Suites East is listed at around ₹2.5 lakhs, while the price for The Royal Box is ₹2.3 lakhs and the one for ₹1.6 lakh. Even the Platinum level tickets are at ₹75,659, while the most affordable stands at ₹10000 for two.

"Without aggression, you cannot play the sport" - Suryakumar Yadav

When asked whether players need to keep their emotions in check in the high-octane clash against Pakistan, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav responded that aggression is a must to succeed in any sport. As quoted by India Today, he stated:

"Aggression is always there on the field. Without aggression, you cannot play the sport. I am very excited to take the field from tomorrow."

As for Pakistan captain Salman Agha, he declared that there is no lid on anyone from showing aggression but feels people need to keep it only on the field.

"You don't need to say anything to anyone. If anyone wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome to do that. The fast bowlers, they always want to be aggressive, because that's what keeps them going. If anyone wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome to do that. From my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as they keep it on the ground."

The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 10, Wednesday against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium.