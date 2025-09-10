 'Naha Ke Nahin Aaya?': Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Tilak Varma During Players' Photoshoot Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
The likes of Harshit Rana, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Abhishek Sharma were also involved during the photoshoot. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium, hoping to gain early momentum.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma. | (Credits: X)

Team India cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma were involved in a rib-tickling banter during a players' photoshoot ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 opener. With Varma posing for a photo in front of the camera wearing his jersey, Arshdeep poked fun at the left-handed batter and was heard asking, 'Naha ke nahin aaya?'

article-image

Watch the below video from 2:04 as Arshdeep says:

"Bhai, naha ke nahin aaya?" (Didn't you bathe and come?)

In reply, Varma stated:

"Aagaya, story aagaya tera Instagram pe?" (Has your story come on Instagram?)

Arshdeep then responded:

"Insta nahin hai." (It's not Insta.)

Arshdeep Singh likely to take the new ball against UAE

Meanwhile, Arshdeep looks to be a shoo-in in the XI for the game against UAE. The left-arm seamer has had a meteoric rise in T20I cricket since his debut in the format in June 2022. With 99 wickets in 63 matches, the 26-year-old is the highest T20I wicket-taker for India. He was also instrumental in Team India's T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah could share the new ball with the left-arm seamer. Nevertheless, the most significant talking point ahead of their opening game is whether or not Sanju Samson finds a spot in the playing XI.

With Shubman Gill returning to the squad as the vice-captain, the speculation is he will open the innings alongside the destructive Abhishek Sharma. The opening night of Asia Cup 2025 saw Afghanistan decimate Hong Kong by 94 runs.

