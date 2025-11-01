MSSA Football: St. Stanislaus, St. Paul, And Christ Church Record Impressive Wins

Representational pic |

St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) defeated Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 3–0 in the U-14 Boys 1st Division fixture of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the MSSA Ground on Saturday. Goals from Sharv Kamtekar, Ethan Rodrigues, and Calen Fernandes sealed a comprehensive victory for the Bandra side.

In a tightly contested encounter, Parle Tilak SSC (Vile Parle) edged Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 1–0, with Devansh Ghadi netting the decisive goal.

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) and St. Anne’s (Malad) battled to a goalless draw in a balanced affair. St. Paul (Dadar) then produced one of the day’s most entertaining performances, overcoming Thakur Public School (Kandivali) 3–1 in a four-goal thriller. Archit Rewale scored a brace, while Fazal Khan added another for St. Paul; Nirvan Chatangathil netted the lone goal for Thakur Public.

The day concluded with Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) registering a confident 3–0 win over R.N. Podar (Santacruz), powered by a brace from Mayank Shinde and a goal from Kehaan Bhesadia.

Results

U-14 Boys 1st Division (Venue: MSSA Ground)

St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) 3 (S. Kamtekar, E. Rodrigues, C. Fernandes) bt Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 0

Parle Tilak SSC (Vile Parle) 1 (D. Ghadi) bt Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 0

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 0 drew with St. Anne’s (Malad) 0

St. Paul (Dadar) 3 (A. Rewale 2, F. Khan) bt Thakur Public School (Kandivali) 1 (N. Chatangathil)

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 3 (M. Shinde 2, K. Bhesadia) bt R.N. Podar (Santacruz) 0