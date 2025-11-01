 IPL 2026 Trade Window Rumours: KKR Target KL Rahul As DC Plot Reunion with Sanju Samson; Says Report
Delhi Capitals are close to finalizing a high-profile trade that would see Sanju Samson move to Delhi in exchange for Tristan Stubbs. If confirmed, this would be one of the biggest player swaps in recent IPL history

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The news surrounding IPL 2026 trade window is heating up with rumours starting to build up about blockbuster trade involving India's two premier batsmen. The latest developments suggest KL Rahul and Sanju Samson could be seen in a new jersey ahead of the new season.

According to a report in the Times of India, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are close to finalizing a high-profile trade that would see Sanju Samson move to Delhi in exchange for Tristan Stubbs. If confirmed, this would be one of the biggest player swaps in recent IPL history, as Samson’s leadership experience and consistent run-scoring could transform Delhi’s batting lineup.

Will KL Rahul head to KKR?

As per the report Kolkata Knight Riders are showing strong interest in bringing KL Rahul on board. After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, KKR is in desperate need of a proven batter who can also lead the side. Rahul, who has previously captained both Punjab and Lucknow, fits that requirement perfectly. The other reason is the bond shared by the Karnataka cricketer with new coach Abhishek Nayar.

However, the biggest challenge for KKR lies in assembling an appealing trade package for Delhi. The franchise is reportedly unwilling to part ways with star performers like Rinku Singh or Angkrish Raghuvanshi, while veterans Andre Russell and Sunil Narine remain untouchable. That leaves KKR with few elite trade options, making Rahul’s addition a complex pursuit.

Sources also indicate that Kolkata is preparing to make a big push for Cameron Green in the upcoming auction, further highlighting the franchise’s determination to rebuild around a new core. With both Rahul and Samson potentially on the move, the IPL 2026 season could see a dramatic reshaping of team dynamics.

