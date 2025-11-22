 Smriti Mandhana's Mehendi Photos Go VIRAL As India's World Cup Stars Grace Wedding Festivities
Smriti Mandhana's wedding festivities are in full swing this weekend in her home town in Sangli. After a haldi function and a cricket match, Mandhana and her husband to be Palash Muchhal's pictures from their mehendi ceremony have gone viral. Several India Women's World Cup winning stars were in attendance.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Smriti Mandhana's wedding festivities are in full swing this weekend in her home town in Sangli. The India vice-captain will tie the knot to music composer Palash Muchhal on Sunday. The wedding has created quite the buzz on social media, with photos from the ceremonies going viral on social media.

Smriti's long-time friend and teammate Jemimah Rodrigues provided a sneak peek into the festivities. The mehendi ceremony was conducted on Saturday, with several India women's cricket stars present among friends and family. The likes of Jemimah, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy all flaunted their mehendi alongside Mandhana.

Mandhana wore a traditional outfit with embroidery work. A stylish batter on the field, she was equally elegant carrying the purple dress. In one picture, Smriti is seen wearing a gorgeous purple traditional ensemble, while Palash has opted for a cream kurta paired with an embroidered jacket. Another image had her with her teammates and family.

The mehendi ceremony follows a cricket themed twist to the festivities. Mandhana took charge of Team Bride, with national teammates Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, and Richa Ghosh in her side.

Palash, not to be outdone, captained Team Groom. The visual of the match has gone viral on social media​. Special tshirts with 'Team Bride' and 'team Groom' were given to the players as the families of the two soon to be weds joined in some cricketing action.

article-image

PM Modi confirms wedding date

In an elaborate congratulatory note to Mandhana and Muchhal, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the couple, praising their shared values and wishing them a life rooted in trust, love and harmony. He said Mandhana’s “cover drive” and Muchhal’s “musical symphony” would come together in a wonderful partnership. In the same message, Modi also revealed the wedding date, confirming that the couple will tie the knot on November 23, 2025.

