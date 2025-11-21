Smriti Mandhana Looks Gorgeous At Haldi Ceremony: Dances With Her 'Ladki Wale' Cricket Team

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana brought unmatched energy to her Haldi ceremony, dancing her heart out alongside her closest teammates from the national squad. Dressed in stunning shades of yellow, the celebration turned into a vibrant mini-reunion for India’s cricketing champions.

Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues joined Mandhana on the dance floor, matching her enthusiasm and festive spirit. Laughter, rhythm and team chemistry were evident as the group grooved to peppy wedding tracks, making the occasion lively and memorable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For fans, it was a delight to see Shreyanka Patil make a rare public appearance, while Shivali Shinde, Mandhana’s teammate from the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League, made the moment even more special.

A cricketing reunion with wedding vibes

This celebration doubled as a reunion of World Cup winners, Shafali, Radha, Richa, Renuka and Jemimah, adding extra sparkle to the event. Shafali later shared a fun clip of Mandhana’s dance with the cheeky caption: “Ladki Wale,” winning hearts online.

With Mandhana’s wedding day just around the corner, the Haldi ceremony showcased the bond that India’s women cricketers share off the field, full of warmth, unity and joy.

From engagement reveal to a dream proposal

Smriti Mandhana recently confirmed her engagement to music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal in the coolest way, through a playful Instagram reel featuring choreographed moves with her teammates. The video, filled with cheer and rhythm, became the perfect engagement reveal moment.

The proposal itself was straight out of a movie scene. Palash led Mandhana blindfolded to the center of DY Patil Stadium, the ground where India lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy earlier this year, and went down on one knee to ask the question. Her emotional “yes” sealed the moment forever.

The power couple is set to tie the knot on November 23, combining the worlds of cricket and music into one beautiful celebration. Fans are already excited to see how the wedding festivities continue, especially with such an unforgettable kickoff.