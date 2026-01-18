Unseen Pictures From Nupur Sanon's Haldi Are Out: Look At Her Sunshine Lehenga Look

By: Aanchal C | January 18, 2026

Fresh pictures from Nupur Sanon’s haldi ceremony in Udaipur with singer Stebin Ben have surfaced online, giving a glimpse into the bride’s bright and joyful pre-wedding celebrations

For the daytime ritual, the actress embraced a classic haldi colour palette, choosing a calming yellow-and-white outfit that felt festive yet elegant

She wore a white Anarkali-style kurta detailed with fine gold patti embroidery and a subtle front slit, adding a modern edge to the traditional look

The kurta was paired with a flowy yellow lehenga, beautifully layered with delicate embroidery, while a matching dupatta was draped effortlessly over her shoulder

The custom ensemble was designed by Sukriti and Aakriti, perfectly balancing simplicity with intricate craftsmanship for the intimate ceremony

Nupur elevated the look with traditional gold jewellery, including statement jhumkas, a delicate maang tikka and a stunning haath phool

Keeping things soft and fresh, she opted for dewy makeup with rosy tones, while her hair was styled in gentle curls, worn half-up with a middle part and dramatic gold hair adornments that completed the sunshine look

