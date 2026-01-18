Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026

Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Awards 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@teamsrkfc)

Shah Rukh Khan knows how to grab attention on a global stage, and the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh was no exception. As the Bollywood superstar stepped onto the iconic lavender carpet, all eyes were on him, not just for his star power, but for a look that blended effortless cool with quiet luxury. Keep reading as we decode SRK's suave style.

Decoding SRK' Joy Awards red-carpet look

Keeping it classic yet contemporary, Shah Rukh graced the event in an all-black ensemble that made a statement without trying too hard. He layered a black zip-up jacket under a sharp black blazer, pairing it with a simple black T-shirt and tailored black trousers. The silhouette was clean, relaxed and undeniably charming.

What elevated the look, however, were the accessories. A striking black-and-silver metallic ear cuff instantly caught attention, complemented by a chunky silver chain, stacked silver bracelets and a luxe wristwatch. With neatly brushed brown hair, a well-groomed beard and polished shoes, Khan proved once again that minimalism, when done right, can be a red-carpet stunner.

Bollywood star praises Saudi Arabia’s hospitality

Beyond fashion, SRK's presence at the event was equally heartfelt. Speaking to reporters, he expressed gratitude for the warmth he experienced in Saudi Arabia. "I love the hospitality, the warmth, and the dignity that my fans in Saudi Arabia show me. To know my work is loved here feels special," he said, as quoted by Gulf News. Reflecting on his time shooting Dunki in the Kingdom, he added, "It was lovely! The people, the food, and the culture is what make the place special."