 Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026

Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned heads at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh with a sleek all-black outfit accented by a bold metallic ear cuff. Walking the lavender carpet, the actor praised Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and culture, recalling his Dunki shoot. Global stars like Katy Perry and Millie Bobby Brown also attended the event.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Awards 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@teamsrkfc)

Shah Rukh Khan knows how to grab attention on a global stage, and the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh was no exception. As the Bollywood superstar stepped onto the iconic lavender carpet, all eyes were on him, not just for his star power, but for a look that blended effortless cool with quiet luxury. Keep reading as we decode SRK's suave style.

Decoding SRK' Joy Awards red-carpet look

Keeping it classic yet contemporary, Shah Rukh graced the event in an all-black ensemble that made a statement without trying too hard. He layered a black zip-up jacket under a sharp black blazer, pairing it with a simple black T-shirt and tailored black trousers. The silhouette was clean, relaxed and undeniably charming.

Read Also
Bella Hadid Goes Full Bombshell In Scorching Red, Barely-Covered Dress For The Beauty Premiere
article-image

What elevated the look, however, were the accessories. A striking black-and-silver metallic ear cuff instantly caught attention, complemented by a chunky silver chain, stacked silver bracelets and a luxe wristwatch. With neatly brushed brown hair, a well-groomed beard and polished shoes, Khan proved once again that minimalism, when done right, can be a red-carpet stunner.

FPJ Shorts
Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land Scam Case
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land Scam Case
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case

Bollywood star praises Saudi Arabia’s hospitality

Beyond fashion, SRK's presence at the event was equally heartfelt. Speaking to reporters, he expressed gratitude for the warmth he experienced in Saudi Arabia. "I love the hospitality, the warmth, and the dignity that my fans in Saudi Arabia show me. To know my work is loved here feels special," he said, as quoted by Gulf News. Reflecting on his time shooting Dunki in the Kingdom, he added, "It was lovely! The people, the food, and the culture is what make the place special."

Read Also
Meet Adorable 'Gen Z' Princess Leonor Of Spain, 20-Year-Old Serving Ultimate Fashion Goals
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
Visually Impaired Runners Take On TATA Mumbai Marathon; Watch Their Rigorous Hard Work &...
Visually Impaired Runners Take On TATA Mumbai Marathon; Watch Their Rigorous Hard Work &...
Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In...
Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In...
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
'A Marathon Is Not A Test Of Pain Tolerance. It Is A Test Of Awareness': Inshaa Arora, Health Coach...
'A Marathon Is Not A Test Of Pain Tolerance. It Is A Test Of Awareness': Inshaa Arora, Health Coach...