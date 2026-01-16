Meet Adorable 'Gen Z' Princess Leonor Of Spain, 20-Year-Old Serving Ultimate Fashion Goals

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 16, 2026
Daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor is next in line to become the country's first Queen in the history of 150 years.
The 20-year-old has pursued an International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, UK, focusing on global affairs and constitutional principles.
After completing her early education in Spain, Princess Leonor undertook comprehensive military training which is required by the Spanish law.
Her military training included naval voyages and solo Air Force flights.
Princess Leonor is fluent in multiple languages, including Spanish, Catalan, English, French, Arabic, and Mandarin. She delivered her first major speech at age 13.
She has emerged as the 'Gen Z princess' with the attention that she is receiving from social media.
Although, there is no official timeline for Leonor's ascension, she will take the throne when her father, King Felipe VI, either steps down or dies.