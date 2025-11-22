 Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India Vice-Captain Ruled Out Of IND vs SA ODIs, Return Could Take 2 Months; Report
Shreyas Iyer's freak injury will keep him away from the field longer than expected. While India's vice-captain has returned home, he is yet to resume training following a surgery on his spleen. Thus, Shreyas will not be available for the IND vs SA ODI series. It adds to India's injury woes with Shubman Gill also doubtful due to a neck spasm.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer | Image: X

Shreyas Iyer is expected to be out of action for atleast two months as he continues his recovery from injury. India's vice-captain injured his spleen and was rushed to the hospital during India's 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney. Shreyas stayed back in Australia for a few weeks to recover, but has now returned to Mumbai.

However, the 30-year-old is yet to resume training. Iyer had led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title last season, but was omitted entirely for the tournament that runs until December 17. He is also unavailable for IND vs SA ODIs, which kick off November 30.

Shreyas could have been in line to captain India in the South Africa ODIs. He was elevated to vice-captaincy after Shubman Gill succeeded Rohit Sharma as ODI captain. However, Gill has suffered an injury of his own, putting his participation in the ODI series in doubt. Let alone the captaincy conundrum, the Punjab Kings captain has become a vital part of India's ODI batting line up in recent years.

Shreyas meanwhile currently remains in contention only in the ODI format. He was ignored for the Test team and subsequently took a break from red ball formats to work a back issue. Shreyas was not considered for the T20Is vs Australia either. His return to the Indian could be well after the t20 World Cup.

What happened to Shreyas Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer suffered a laceration to his spleen while taking a catch in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Sydney. He immediately signaled to the bench and was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The Punjab Kings captain underwent a minor procedure to arrest internal bleeding. After a week under observation, the Mumbai star was discharged from the hospital on November 1. He returned to India on November 16 as per TOI.

