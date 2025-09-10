'If I Want To Go On A Date...': Holger Rune Responds After Anna Kalinskaya Accuses Him Of Sending Repeated Unwanted Messages; Video

Image: Holger Rune/Anna Kalinskaya/Instagram

Danish tennis star Holger Rune has found himself at the center of controversy after Russian player Anna Kalinskaya alleged that he persistently messaged her on social media. In a recent podcast appearance, Kalinskaya revealed that Rune had sent her approximately ten direct messages, which she deliberately ignored.

She stopped short of calling the interactions harassment but described his behavior as unwanted and excessive. When asked directly who the messages were from, she named Rune, calling him someone who "writes to everyone" and remarking that he "thinks too much of himself" or is simply “hopeless.”

Rune was quick to respond publicly, taking to X (formerly Twitter) with a humorous yet firm denial. He wrote, “Ha ha ha. We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date. If I want to go on a date, I ask for a date. Don’t worry.”

His response framed the situation as a misunderstanding, suggesting that his comments may have been misinterpreted rather than intentionally flirtatious or persistent. Rune denied having any romantic intent and dismissed the idea that he had asked her out repeatedly.

While the tennis world awaits the next on-court showdown, this off-court controversy has offered a glimpse into the complexities of interpersonal dynamics among players. Whether Rune’s messages were innocent or misplaced, the situation underscores the importance of mutual respect and clear communication, particularly in a tightly-knit sporting community where reputations are always under scrutiny.

Adorable Scenes! Anna Kalinskaya's Dog Bella Chases A Tennis Ball In Wholesome US Open 2025 Moment; Video

Tennis fans at the US Open 2025 were treated to a sweet surprise when Anna Kalinskaya’s pet dog, Bella, joined her on the court. The playful dachshund was seen happily chasing tennis ball, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone around.

Bella ran around during Kalinskaya’s warm-up session and quickly stole the spotlight. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it one of the cutest moments of the tournament.

Kalinskaya often travels with Bella, and the two clearly share a special bond. For a short time, the intense tennis atmosphere was replaced with pure joy as Bella turned into the star of the show.

It was a light and lovable moment that reminded everyone that even at big tournaments, there’s always room for fun.